5 Day Shutdown Starting Midnight: Agitation Continues In Manipur As 2 Toddlers Killed In Bomb Attack

Imphal: A five-day statewise shutdown starting Sunday has been called for as agitation continues in Manipur following the ghastly Tronglaobi bomb attack, that killed two innocent toddlers in Bishnupur district.

The shutdown has been declared by Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed after the incident, the victims' family and the local CSOs.

The bomb blast, which took place on April 7, targeted a civilian house in Bishnupur district's Moirang Tronglaobi village. The attack was launched by suspected militants from areas dominated by Kuki-Zo groups.

A strong projectile burst inside a bedroom after ripping through the glass of a BSF member's house. A five-year-old boy and a five-month-old baby, who were sleeping inside the house, were killed. Beside them, their mother suffered severe injuries and is currently receiving medical attention in Imphal.

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Protests have been ongoing since the incident. Sinam Ajikumar, Co-Convenor of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), said public agitation will go on until a final agreement with the government is reached.

Speaking outside the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Babupara, Imphal, Ajikumar said that while there has been broad agreement on the JAC's charter of demands, it is yet to be formalised, and urged the public to keep up the pressure until that happens.

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The JAC is also yet to decide on whether to claim the bodies of the deceased children.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh described the bomb attack as horrible and unacceptable, saying he was "deeply pained" by the deaths of innocent people. He emphasised the necessity of increased awareness and prompt action to guarantee that those accountable are held accountable. Additionally, he asked people to keep in mind "who provoked" throughout the state's peaceful transition.