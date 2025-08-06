5-Foot Long Iron Rod Fell From Metro Site Piercing Man's Head, Condition Remains Critical

Bhiwandi: A heart-wrenching accident occurred near the metro project site in Bhiwandi on Monday afternoon. While work was underway on the bridge of the metro station being built near Narpoli police station, a 5- to 6-foot long iron rod suddenly fell from above. The rod struck a moving rickshaw and pierced the head of a young man sitting inside, leaving him critically injured.

The injured youth has been identified as Sonu Sheikh, a resident of Bhandari compound, Vitthal Nagar, and a laborer by profession. According to reports, at the time of the incident, he was returning home after having lunch at Baghe Firdaus area.

As the rickshaw passed under the metro bridge, the heavy iron rod suddenly fell from above, impaling the man’s head. With the help of local residents, the injured man was rushed to the hospital.

Before treatment could begin, doctors had to use a cutting machine to remove the rod, after which the youth was sent for a CT scan. According to doctors, his condition remains critical.

An eyewitness present at the scene stated that there has been ongoing negligence in the metro project's operations. He mentioned that similar incidents involving falling iron rods have occurred before, but no concrete action has been taken.