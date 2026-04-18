5 Gunmen, Rs 15 Crore Loot, 1 Shaken City- How Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli Bank Robbery Unfolded

New Delhi: A brazen daylight robbery has sent shockwaves through the region where five armed miscreants stormed the Bank of Maharashtra branch in the Baidhan area of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district on Friday afternoon and escaped with a massive haul of gold and cash.

In one of the boldest bank heists in recent years, the robbery began around 1:00 PM and was initiated by two men who gained entry by posing as customers.

According to Singrauli SP Manish Khatri, the pair quickly drew firearms and intimidated the staff into submission. Moments later, three more accomplices stormed the building, allowing the group to seize full control of the premises, as per news reports.

Panic Grips Bank

During the heist, panic gripped the bank as the gunmen brandished their weapons and reportedly discharged a round, forcing customers to dive for cover. The assailants demanded the keys to the lockers and cash reserves from the branch manager and when he resisted, they struck him on the head with a pistol butt, coercing him into granting access to the vault.

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The five-member team fired shots, took customers and staff hostage, and escaped with nearly 9-10 kilograms of gold and Rs 20 lakh in cash, a loot estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore.

According to police officials, the robbers appeared to have specific prior information. They directly targeted a locker holding gold pledged for loans. The attackers forced the manager to hand over the keys and reveal details about the cash reserves, assaulting him when he hesitated, as per reports.

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Security Lapses and Identification

In a concerning lapse, police confirmed that no security guard was present at the bank at the time of the robbery. The attackers fired a shot to instill fear before carrying out the crime.

Witnesses noted that the total absence of security personnel exacerbated the crisis, providing the gang with a window to operate without interference.

Initial investigations indicate that while one suspect wore a helmet, the others left their faces uncovered, which may aid identification through CCTV footage. Cameras from a nearby shop, located about 50 feet away, captured the robbers fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The group occupied the bank for nearly 20 minutes before making their getaway with the cash and valuables. Although the police were alerted, the attackers had already successfully fled the scene by the time teams arrived at the branch.

High-Level Response and Investigation

The audacity of the crime has put Madhya Pradesh's security apparatus under intense scrutiny. Following direct orders from the Chief Minister, the state's top law enforcement officials have descended on Singrauli to oversee the investigation.

The local police have cordoned off the entire area and recovered CCTV footage capturing images of the accused. Multiple specialized teams have been formed to launch an intensive manhunt across the region. While the investigation is ongoing, the incident remains a major point of concern for local residents and officials alike.