TCS Breaks Silence on Nashik Row: Deloitte, Trilegal Brought In as Company Orders Independent Probe, Denies Key Allegations

New Delhi: India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has issued a detailed statement addressing the controversy surrounding its Nashik unit, announcing a series of internal and independent actions while firmly rejecting several claims circulating in the media.

In a statement, CEO and Managing Director K. Krithivasan outlined the company’s response to what he described as a “recent matter in Nashik,” signalling both urgency and seriousness in handling the issue.

At the core of TCS’s response is the launch of a multi-layered investigation. The company has roped in global consulting giant Deloitte and leading law firm Trilegal as independent external experts to support the internal probe. The investigation itself is being led by Aarthi Subramanian, who currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of TCS.

To ensure accountability and oversight, the company has also constituted a high-level committee chaired by Keki Mistry. According to the statement, the findings of the internal investigation will be presented before this Oversight Committee, which will review the outcomes and guide the implementation of any recommendations.

Advertisement

Alongside announcing the probe, TCS pushed back strongly against what it called incorrect reporting on key aspects of the case. One of the most prominent clarifications involved Nida Khan, who has been widely referred to in media reports as an HR manager. TCS categorically denied this, stating that she was a process associate with no managerial or recruitment responsibilities.

The company also dismissed reports suggesting that its Nashik facility had been shut down. “Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients,” the statement noted, calling such claims “absolutely untrue.”

Advertisement

Importantly, TCS said that a preliminary review of its internal systems, including ethics and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels, has not revealed any complaints matching the nature of the allegations currently being discussed publicly. However, it acknowledged that detailed reviews are still ongoing.

Reiterating its corporate stance, TCS emphasised its “zero-tolerance policy” towards misconduct, coercion, or any form of workplace violation. The company said its commitment to employee welfare, safety, and dignity, adding that it is focused on maintaining a respectful work environment across all locations.

While the company has sought to correct the narrative on several points, it stopped short of offering detailed comments on the allegations themselves, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.