5 IAS Aspirants Among 6 Injured After Car Rams Pedestrians In Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar

New Delhi: A shocking incident came to fore from Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar Area on Tuesday evening after a recklessly driven car veered off course and struck several pedestrians, leaving six people including 5 UPSC aspirants injured. The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajender Nagar. According to the reports, the injured victims consisted of five students diligently preparing for the UPSC exams and one visitor to the area.

On information, a team of Delhi Police reached the spot and transported the injured victims to the nearby hospitals for treatment. According to the polcie, fortunately, the condition of the injured persons are presently stable, with five expected to be discharged soon and one potentially requiring further hospital treatment.

Reports suggested that the driver of the offending vehicle was apprehended at the scene, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The Delhi Police have taken swift action, detaining the driver and launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are examining the situation and the driver was taken for medical examination to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and assess the extent of the driver's culpability. The police have not denied the incident to be a result of drink and drive case.

As per reports, the injured students, who were all preparing for the UPSC exams, were promptly administered medical care. Their condition, though stable, is being closely monitored by medical professionals. The visitor, who was in the area at the time of the incident, is also receiving treatment. The medical team is providing all necessary care to ensure their speedy recovery.

Police Initiate Investigation

The driver's actions have come under intense scrutiny, with many questioning the circumstances leading up to the incident. The Delhi Police are gathering evidence to piece together the events that transpired.