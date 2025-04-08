Dominican Republic Nightclub Tragedy: 218 Killed, Over 200 Injured As Roof Collapses During Live Concert

Santo Domingo: A popular nightclub in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was hit by a deadly tragedy leaving at least 218 people dead and over 200 others injured after the roof collapsed at the nightclub. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, around 12.44 am local time, during a live performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez at the Jet Set venue. According to reports, the roof collapse incident at the crowded club, left scores of people injured and trapped under the rubble.

Rubby Perez, who had two hits on the Billboard chart lists, was evacuated from the debris and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

On information, the emergency responders rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped and provide medical attention to the injured. Over 500 people were rushed to a local hospital, with some in critical condition.

According to the officials, one of the most concerning aspects of the rescue efforts was the fate of former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, who was reportedly inside the club when the roof collapsed.

How Collapse Happened

As per reports, the collapse occurred when a section of the ceiling plummeted onto the dancing crowd and performers, causing widespread panic and chaos. Footage shared on social media showed Perez performing on stage when parts of the ceiling came crashing down. The video captured the moment when the ceiling collapsed, with a male clubgoer pointing towards an area of the nightclub and noticing that something was wrong with the ceiling. "Oh, something fell from above, you see? Something fell from the ceiling," the guest said. A woman, who appeared to be with the man recording the video, could be heard screaming, "Dad, what happened to you?"

Rescue Efforts Underway

The Emergency Operations Center has confirmed that at least 500 people have been rushed to local hospitals in the Dominican capital. The first responders are continuing to search for survivors using thermal cameras that can detect victims' body heat signatures.

Reports suggested that former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, who had been trapped underneath the debris, has since been rescued, according to local reports. Dotel, who won a World Series with the St Louis Cardinals in 2011, was heard screaming for help, according to Dominican television station Supercanal. The network also reported that paramedics provided IVs to some of the clubgoers who are still trapped under the rubble awaiting rescue.

Investigation Underway

The investigation into the cause of the roof collapse is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The nightclub, which first opened its doors in 1973 as a restaurant and club, often hosted some of the merengue genre's top talent, such as Fernando Villalona. The venue was briefly shut down due to a fire on July 25 in the year 2023, after its electricity room was struck by lightning.

President Luis Abinader has also confirmed that those dead include Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the province of Montecristi, and sister of another ex-Major League Baseball player, Nelson Cruz. President Abinader visited the site and vowed that the government will exhaust all resources to ensure that trapped victims are saved. Center of Emergency Operations director, Juan Manuel Mendez, told reporters that many of the people who were at the nightclub, which has a capacity of 1000 customers, may still be alive. "That is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," he said.

Several Footages Surfaced

A chilling video captured the moment when a clubgoer noticed something was amiss with the ceiling. "Oh, something fell from above, you see? Something fell from the ceiling," the guest said, moments before the roof came crashing down. A woman, believed to be with the man recording the video, could be heard screaming, "Dad, what happened to you?"

Another video showed multiple guests looking at a lighting structure that was attached to the ceiling when the roof collapsed.

Meanwhile, Rubby Perez's daughter, Zulinka Perez, was at the event and described the harrowing experience. She recalled that one of the band's backup singers and her husband were lying over her, and her husband urged her to leave first to ensure that their children had someone to look after them in the event he didn't survive. "He told me, 'Babe, get out so the child won't be left alone,'" Zulinka said, fighting back tears.

The Perez family is not alone in their grief. Many families are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones, while others are anxiously waiting for news of their family members who were inside the club.