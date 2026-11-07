5 Killed, 17 Injured as Speeding Truck Rams Tractor-Trolley in UP’s Sitapur

Sitapur: In a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, five women were killed and 17 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying villagers from behind. The collision occurred on the Bargawan-Kulha Ghat road near Himmatnagar village under the jurisdiction of the Pisawan police station.

According to local authorities, the victims, a group of around 20 to 25 people, were returning to their home village after attending a mundan (head-shaving) ceremony in the neighbouring Hardoi district.

The impact was so severe that the tractor-trolley overturned, throwing several occupants onto the asphalt and trapping others beneath the vehicle. The incident caused immediate panic, prompting residents to rush to the spot and assist in pulling victims out from underneath the wreckage.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankur Agarwal and District Magistrate Raja Ganapati R, alongside emergency rescue teams and local police personnel, arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information to oversee relief operations.

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The injured were transferred via ambulances to Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Pisawan and Maholi for immediate medical attention. Five women who were taken to the Maholi CHC succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Several critically injured passengers were later referred to the District Hospital in Sitapur for specialised medical care.

Police have seized the truck involved in the crash, though the driver managed to flee the scene immediately after the collision. Multiple law enforcement teams have been deployed to locate and arrest the absconding driver. Commenting on the incident, Inspector General of Police (IG), Lucknow Range, Kiran S., stated that overspeeding appeared to be a key factor behind the crash while also highlighting the illegal use of agricultural vehicles for passenger transport.

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