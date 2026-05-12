₹5 Lakh Profit: Accused Shubham Khairnar Allegedly Resold Leaked NEET Paper via Encrypted App

In a significant development regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leakcase, a primary investigation into suspect Shubham Khairnar has uncovered the financial details of a local paper-sharing racket. Investigative findings reveal that Khairnar allegedly acquired the NEET-UG question paper for a sum of ₹10 lakh.

The transaction and delivery of the document were reportedly conducted through an unknown encrypted messenger application. Once the paper landed in his hands, Khairnar allegedly attempted to profit from the leak by selling the paper to secondary buyers for ₹15 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken custody of Khairnar following these revelations. Khairnar was apprehended in Nashik, Maharashtra, during a joint operation conducted after the Rajasthan Police shared critical intelligence regarding his involvement.

According to authorities, Khairnar is approximately 30 years old and resided with his family in the Indiranagar locality of Nashik. While he is currently based in the city, his origins trace back to the Nandgaon taluka within the Nashik district.

The arrest was carried out by Unit 2 of the Nashik Crime Branch. Additionally, officials noted that the accused was a student pursuing a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S.) degree.