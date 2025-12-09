5 Passengers Stage A Dramatic Escape After SUV Bursts Into Flames On Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway

Maharashtra: A terrifying accident captured on CCTV footage shows a miraculous escape after five people travelling in a high-speed SUV after their vehicle went out of control and burst into flames in a matter of seconds. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon near the Karmad exit of the Samruddhi Motorway.

The SUV, losing control, skidded violently, and, following a suspected mechanical failure or impact, erupted into flames in just five seconds. The five people who were seated in the car narrowly escaped a fiery death as the car doors were unlocked, allowing them to flee the burning car just in time.

The unlocked door

The survival of all 5 passengers was facilitated by the car doors being unlocked, which allowed the people inside to react instantly to the situation, even in a state of panic. They managed to escape from the burning, out-of-control vehicle, moments before the fire fully consumed the SUV, turning the car into an inferno.

The authorities confirmed there were no reported fatalities among the five occupants. The swift action of escaping the fiery vehicle by the five people is being called a miraculous death escape, according to locals. While relief is being expressed for the survivors, the incident has once again dragged the critical issue of vehicular safety and the high speeds maintained on the Samruddhi Motorway into the public spotlight. This motorway, known for its long, straight stretches, has unfortunately seen several serious accidents since its opening.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the vehicle's malfunction, the reason for the sudden loss of control, and the source of the subsequent fire. The inquiry aims to address safety lapses and potentially inform the development of new guidelines for road usage to prevent such dangerous incidents in the future.