Ujjain Shocker: Mystery Smoke Gas In Girls' Hostel Leaves 15 Students Gasping For Breath, Investigation Underway

Ujjain: An incident at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' Hostel in Mahidpur tehsil, Ujjain, has sparked public outrage after approximately 15 students became severely ill after a mysterious gas smoke that entered the premises on Sunday night, around 9 PM. The students suffered acute symptoms, including severe eye burning and persistent coughing.

The alarming health crisis is suspected to have been caused by a dangerous gas contained within smoke that reportedly entered the hostel from an external source. The students' condition deteriorated rapidly, with several reportedly experiencing difficulty in breathing, which led the hostel staff to shift them to the local hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the alarming symptoms were caused by some gas that got mixed up with the smoke. A student mentioned that some vehicles were seen near the Dusshera grounds outside the hostel just before the strange smoke-like substance entered the rooms of the premises through the window.

The incident has intensified concerns among locals regarding the inadequate safety and security measures on the hostel premises, raising questions about the administration's ability to protect the young students in the hostel. The authorities are currently investigating the nature and source of the toxic substance.

Investigation Underway

According to reports, police authorities and administrative leaders rushed to the scene of the incident. Mahidpur MLA Dinesh Jain Bose immediately arrived at the hospital to enquire about the students' well-being and the details of the incident. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub-Divisional Office of Police (SDOP) also visited the hostel and the hospital to gather information and assess the situation.

Officials have assured the public that all affected students are receiving appropriate medical treatment and are reported to be out of danger. However, the complete picture of the whole incident at the hostel remains unclear. The authorities have launched a full investigation to identify the exact gas or chemical compound present in the smoke that caused the illness among the young students.

The inquiry will focus on identifying the source of the smoke and the nature of the chemical involved to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety of the young students and the hostel. The outcome of the official inquiry is still awaited, which is crucial for determining the source of the danger and holding those responsible accountable for the young students' sudden illness.