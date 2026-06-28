5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from 10th-Floor Balcony in Southeast Delhi's DDA Asha Kiran Apartments
Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. A crime team visited the spot, and CCTV footage from the apartment complex and surrounding areas is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A tragic incident claimed the life of a five-year-old girl in southeast Delhi on Saturday night when she fell from the 10th floor of a DDA residential building.
According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm at Asha Kiran Apartments (Pocket A-14, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri). The child, who had woken up while her parents were busy with household chores, went to the balcony looking for her mother, reports said. She allegedly leaned over the railing, lost balance, and slipped, falling to the ground.
She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival. Her father runs a local fish shop.
Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. A crime team visited the spot, and CCTV footage from the apartment complex and surrounding areas is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements from family members, neighbours, and residents are also being recorded, as per reports.
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Asha Kiran Apartments is a 14-storey DDA-developed residential complex.
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