5-Year-Old Mauled to Death by 2 Stray Dogs in UPs' Gonda

Gonda: In another incident of stray dog attack, a five-year-old girl was mauled to death by two canines in Dhanepur in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. A boy from the village reportedly attempted to help her get freed from the strays.

The family rushed the girl to the Community Health Centre in Mujhena, from where she was referred to the Gonda district hospital. However she died midway. Visuals from the village showed the family in mourning.

Earlier in January, four dogs brutally attacked a child while he was walking down a road in the Gorwa area in Vadodara. The incident had taken place near Sahyog Society on the Gorwa refinery road.

As per the footage of the incident, the child was initially running, and then he slowed down. However, at the very next moment, a dog sprung upon him ant bit his right leg, leading him to fall down. As he was down on the road, two other dogs came up, all of a sudden, and attacked him, briefly followed by another one. When the child gathered some strength and tried to stand up, he was attacked again.

Supreme Court's Ruling on Stray Dog Attacks

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently reserved its decision on the case over the stray dog menace due to the increasing number of dog bites being reported in the country.

The Court had earlier issued various directions in the matter directing authorities to remove stray dogs from certain public places like schools, public hospitals and highways. However, various applicants moved the top court challenging it's directives and to make suggestions for a more scientific approach to deal with issues such as the increasing population of strays and preventing incidents of injuries and bytes caused by them.

The top court had also recently pulled up former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi over her recent remarks on it's observations in the stray dogs case,. The court had only stopped short of initiating contempt proceedings against Maneka, who is also an animal rights activist.

Flagging Maneka's "body language," the bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice NV Anjaria even said that it was the court's "magnanimity" that it did not take contempt action.