Stray Dog Menace In Vadodara: Four Canines Attack Child Walking Down A Road | CCTV Footage Inside

Vadodara: In another incident of stray dog attack in the country, four dogs brutally attacked a child while he was walking down a road in the Gorwa area in Vadodara. CCTV cameras caught the entire incident, illustrating how horrific it must have been for the child, who was just walking by without provoking anyone.

The incident took place near Sahyog Society on the Gorwa refinery road. As per the footage, the child was initially running, and then he slowed down. However, at the very next moment, a dog sprung upon him ant bit his right leg, leading him to fall down. As he was down on the road, two other dogs came up, all of a sudden, and attacked him, briefly followed by another one.

When the child gathered some strength and tried to stand up, he was attacked again.

Just a this juncture, a car stopped abruptly on the road and shooed the dogs away, in a bid to save the child. A woman who was shown walking ahead of the child, before he was attacked, also came back and hurriedly took him away to safety.

The child survived the attacks, but sustained some injuries.

SC Reserves Decision on Stray Dog Case

The footages have come to light on a day when the Supreme Court reserved its decision on the case over the stray dog menace due to the increasing number of dog bites being reported in the country.

The Court had earlier issued various directions in the matter directing authorities to remove stray dogs from certain public places like schools, public hospitals and highways. However, various applicants moved the top court challenging it's directives and to make suggestions for a more scientific approach to deal with issues such as the increasing population of strays and preventing incidents of injuries and bytes caused by them.

