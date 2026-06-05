5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Locals Left 'Terrified' | VIDEO

Chamba: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Friday night, sending people rushing out of their homes in several areas. The tremor was felt across parts of the hill state, leading to panic among residents.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake was recorded around 10:04 pm. The epicentre was located in Chamba district, while tremors were also felt in nearby regions, including Dharamshala, Shimla and other adjoining areas.

The quake reportedly originated at a depth of around 5 kilometres. Since the depth was shallow, the shaking was felt more strongly in areas close to the epicentre. Residents said the tremors lasted for a few seconds but were strong enough to create fear.

Many people stepped out of their houses as a precaution after feeling the ground shake. In some areas, residents remained outdoors for some time, fearing possible aftershocks. No major damage or casualties were immediately reported.

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‘It Was Terrifying’

A resident of Dharamshala said, "It was a terrifying experience; we were absolutely petrified. Everyone rushed outside immediately...It felt as though the building was about to collapse. It was an intense tremor, the most powerful one I’ve ever experienced in my life..."

Video Captures Tremors

Videos of people experiencing the tremors have surfaced on social media. A video showed a shopkeeper rushing out of his shop as the ground beneath him shook.

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