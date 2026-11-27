New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared amendments to the proposed Delimitation Bill, paving the way for the government to introduce the legislation during the upcoming special sitting of Parliament on November 30. The proposed changes include a uniform 50% increase in the share of Lok Sabha seats across states, while extending the freeze on using the 1971 Census to determine their proportional representation in the Lower House by another 25 years, until 2051.

The proposed legislation is expected to pave the way for an expansion of the Lok Sabha from the existing 550-seat framework mentioned in the proposal to a maximum strength of 850 members. The uniform increase is intended to give states additional representation while retaining the existing inter-state proportional allocation based on the 1971 Census.

The move comes amid concerns, particularly among political parties in southern states, over the possible impact of delimitation on their representation in Parliament. The debate has also become closely linked to the implementation of women's reservation, which provides for 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

With Parliament scheduled to reconvene from November 30 to December 3, the proposed amendments are expected to be among the most closely watched legislative developments. However, the government's ability to get the constitutional amendment passed will depend on whether it can secure the required special majority in both Houses.

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The key question is whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can gather the numbers on its own or will have to depend on parties outside its alliance.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday that the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to convene the respective Houses. The Lok Sabha will meet on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on December 2. The brief sitting is expected to conclude on December 3.

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The sitting is being treated as an extension of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13.

On Friday, Rijiju indicated that the government had significant legislative business planned but did not confirm the specific Bills to be introduced during the session.

"I will provide details later regarding the specific bills to be introduced during the session. For now, I can inform you that we are bringing forward very significant business, and all Members of Parliament should participate constructively. The world is watching--India is the largest democracy--and it is our duty to conduct these parliamentary sessions with a sense of responsibility."

Responding to Opposition leaders questioning the need for a special sitting, Rijiju said Parliament holds different sessions during the year and special sessions are convened whenever required. He also urged political leaders to avoid statements that could disrupt the functioning of the House.

"I have already appealed against making such comments. Parliament convenes for various sessions--the Monsoon, Winter, and Budget sessions--and special sessions are also called when necessary. Members are free to express their views openly within Parliament, but it is everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure that the House functions effectively," he said.

What Is The Delimitation Bill And What Does The 50% Seat Increase Mean?

Delimitation refers to the redrawing of parliamentary and Assembly constituency boundaries and the redistribution of seats. The exercise is carried out by an independent Delimitation Commission under constitutional provisions, including Articles 81, 82 and 170.

Its purpose is to maintain a broadly balanced level of population representation across constituencies. It also involves revising the allocation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The proposed amendments seek to increase the share of Lok Sabha seats by 50% uniformly across states. At the same time, the freeze on using the 1971 Census to determine each state's proportional strength in the Lok Sabha is proposed to be extended until 2051.

In simple terms, states would get a uniform increase in their existing representation without changing the relative share of seats allocated to them on the basis of the 1971 Census. This is an important aspect of the proposal, particularly for southern states, which have raised concerns that a population-based redistribution using more recent figures could reduce their relative political representation.

The proposal has also brought the question of women's reservation back into focus. The government is seeking to take forward the implementation of the 33% quota for women in legislatures, with the delimitation exercise forming an important part of the proposed framework.

The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to change the constitutional provisions governing the strength of the Lok Sabha and the distribution of seats among states and Union Territories.

Under the existing constitutional framework, the Lok Sabha can have a maximum of 550 members, comprising up to 530 representatives from states and 20 from Union Territories. The proposed amendment seeks to raise this ceiling to 850 members, with up to 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

However, the proposed constitutional amendment will need to clear a special majority test in Parliament. This is where the political arithmetic becomes important.

Rajya Sabha Numbers: NDA Has 155 Members, But Others Could Hold The Key

The Rajya Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 245 members, with one seat currently vacant. The NDA's listed strength stands at 155, while the INDIA bloc has 64 members. Another 25 MPs belong to parties outside the two major alliances, making their position particularly important if the Bill comes up for voting.

The BJP is the largest party in the NDA with 117 members. Its allies include the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), AIADMK and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with four members each. Shiv Sena (Shinde) has two members, while the Asom Gana Parishad, Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Republican Party of India-Athawale, Jana Sena Party, National People's Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have one member each.

The NDA tally also includes seven nominated members and three Independents. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), with two members, and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), with one, are listed as outside supporters.

On the Opposition side, the Congress has 30 members, making it the largest party in the INDIA bloc in the Upper House. The Trinamool Congress has nine members, followed by the Samajwadi Party with five.

The CPI(M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Rashtriya Janata Dal have three members each. The Communist Party of India and Indian Union Muslim League have two members apiece. Kerala Congress (M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and one Independent complete the listed Opposition tally of 64.

The 25 MPs outside the two main blocs could become crucial. The DMK has eight members, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has five and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has four. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have three members each, while Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and DMDK have one member each.

These parties could influence the outcome if the NDA is unable to secure the necessary numbers through its own alliance.

Lok Sabha Arithmetic: NDA Needs 38 More Votes, DMK Could Be A Decisive Player

The numbers in the Lok Sabha present another challenge for the ruling alliance.

Of the House's sanctioned strength of 543, three seats are vacant, leaving 540 occupied seats. If all 540 members participate in voting, the proposed constitutional amendment will require at least 360 votes to meet the two-thirds requirement.

The NDA currently has 322 members, while the INDIA bloc has 183. The remaining 35 MPs belong to other parties and Independents.

The BJP accounts for 241 members in the NDA tally, including Speaker Om Birla. Among its allies, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) has 20 members, TDP has 16, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 13 and JD(U) has 12.

The Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas has five MPs, while Jana Sena Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Janata Dal (Secular) have two each. The NCP, All Jharkhand Students Union, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Shiromani Akali Dal, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Asom Gana Parishad have one member each. The NDA's listed strength also includes one member each from the outside supporters UPPL and ZPM.

The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, has 183 MPs. The Congress leads with 98 members, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 37.

The Trinamool Congress and NCP-SP have eight MPs each. The CPI(M) and RJD have four members each, while JMM, IUML and Shiv Sena (UBT) have three apiece.

The CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have two members each. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Kerala Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, MDMK and Bharat Adivasi Party have one member each. The bloc's tally also includes three Independents.

The remaining 35 MPs could become important in the final vote. The DMK, with 22 members, is the largest party in this group. The YSRCP has four MPs, AAP has three and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has two.

AIMIM and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have one member each, while two Independents make up the remaining strength.