Scribbles, Symbols and Silence: What The Ghaziabad Sisters’ Walls & Notes Revealed

New Delhi: As investigators probed the deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City society, seemingly innocuous scribbles found inside the house emerged as a key point of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Handwritten notes on a loose sheet of paper, mentioning about a diary, and markings on the wall of one of the rooms have been seized by police as part of the evidence collection. The scribbles, some in casual handwriting, others roughly drawn, contained fragmented messages, symbols and phrases that investigators say are being analysed alongside digital evidence recovered from a mobile phone.

One note, written in a mix of Hindi and English and carrying a crying emoji, appeared to mention about a diary and urged someone to “read” what had been written, ending with an apology addressed to the father. “Everything is true”, the note read. Phrases scrawled on the wall read “make me a hert (heart) of broken”, “I am very very alone” and “My life is very very alone”.

The writing did not appear to be a formal suicide note but reflected a pattern of fixation and repetition. Some of the drawings and words resembled symbols that are often associated with online game-based challenges circulating on the internet, particularly those that encourage participants to complete a series of tasks over multiple days.

During the room inspection, police also noted signs of prolonged indoor activity, scribbles overlapping each other, corrections scratched out and repeated symbols, suggesting the writing may have been done over time rather than in a single sitting.

Investigators are correlating the physical evidence with data retrieved from the mobile phone, which reportedly contained references to a challenge-based mobile game involving a sequence of tasks. While police have not confirmed any direct link between the scribbles and the game, officials said the similarities warranted deeper forensic and psychological analysis.

Authorities emphasised that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage. Experts may be consulted to assess whether the writings indicate influence from online content, emotional distress or other factors.

Police reiterated that no conclusion has yet been reached on the motive behind the incident and urged against speculation as the probe continues.

What Happened?

Three minor sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12, had died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City society in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 am at B1 Tower, where the girls lived with their family.

The sisters were residents of Flat 907 in the housing complex. Police said all three fell from the ninth floor and were declared dead at the spot. A search and rescue operation was carried out through the night, following which the bodies were recovered.

Arun, a resident of the society who alerted the police, told investigators that he witnessed the incident from outside the building. According to his statement, the girls were seen sitting on the window ledge moments before the fall. He said one girl was initially sitting on the ledge, while the other two appeared to be trying to pull her back to safety. During the struggle, the girl allegedly pulled the other two with her, following which all three fell from the building. No family member was present on the balcony or near the window at the time of the incident, police said.