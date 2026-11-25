Hyderabad: A 50-year-old software engineer was found dead inside his parked car within the limits of KPHB Police Station in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Parchuri Sudhee, a native of Kondapur. His wife noticed him inside the parked car and alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. She also lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.

According to a police official, “A 50-year-old software engineer, Parchuri Sudhee, a native of Kondapur, was found dead in his parked car. His wife noticed him dead and informed police through 112 and filed a complaint. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

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