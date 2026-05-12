No jail, just Fine? Telangana High Court Frees Woman Accused of killing husband With Just ₹500 penalty

Telangana: What started as a furious family disagreement resulted in a tragic death, and years later, the Telangana High Court has ruled that the woman involved should not be returned to prison.

The court affirmed her conviction for her husband's death, but reduced her four-year jail term to a ₹500 fine, which she has already paid.

What happened inside the house?

According to the prosecution, the woman attacked her husband with a knife during a sudden fight, resulting in his death. Initially, authorities filed the case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with murder.

However, the trial court later concluded that the case did not amount to murder and instead convicted her under Section 304 Part II of the IPC, which deals with culpable homicide that does not constitute murder. She was sentenced to four years of harsh jail with a fine.

Advertisement

The woman eventually contested her conviction in the Telangana High Court.

Defence said there was no plan to kill

During the hearing, the defence claimed that there were no direct witnesses to the occurrence. It further alleged that the deceased had been violent before the attack.

Advertisement

According to the defence, the man came to the woman's parents' house naked, abused her and her family members, and caused a disturbance. The lawyers said that the woman responded unexpectedly during the argument and had no intention of killing him.

On the other hand, the state claimed that the case was supported by strong circumstantial evidence, such as witness testimony, medical reports, and the recovery of the knife purportedly used in the crime.

Neighbour heard screams, saw husband injured

While examining the evidence, Justice Tirumala Devi Eada referred to a neighbour's statement, which stated that he heard loud shouting from the residence about 2 p.m.

He later heard the deceased screaming in pain. When he arrived, he discovered the man lying injured with a knife wound to the neck and informed the deceased's mother. Other witnesses also confirmed seeing the body and the injury.

The High Court also accepted the prosecution's plea to recover the knife. One witness reported that after confessing, the accused led police officers to the weapon hidden inside the residence.

Medical report played a key role

The post-mortem report revealed a serious stab wound to the front side of the neck. Doctors reported that the cut had harmed internal muscles, blood vessels, ribs, and even the lung.

Medical specialists told the court that the man died as a result of significant injuries to essential organs.

Why the High Court reduced the punishment

Despite recognising the evidence against the woman, the High Court stated that the act was not planned. The court observed that before the incident, the deceased had first come to the house carrying dates for the children. Following an argument, he left the scene, but later returned nude and allegedly abused the woman and her family again.