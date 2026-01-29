Updated 29 January 2026 at 16:30 IST
500-Year-Old Gold Coins Found in Soil? Crowd Rush to Dig in MP’s Rajgarh Village
Rumours of 500-year-old gold coins unearthed during road work in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh village triggered a local treasure rush, though officials have yet to confirm the discovery.
- India News
- 1 min read
The reports of the discovery of ancient treasure in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh village have alerted the region, with hundreds of people rushing to the spot to scramble for any treasure whatsoever.
The incident occurred when the soil was being laid on a road in the village where the old coins were reportedly spotted.
Following this, a large crowd immediately gathered around as they claimed that the soil contained gold coins approximately 500 years old.
However, no official confirmation can be made at this time due to lack of information, said officials.
Advertisement
“No official information about any such incident has been received at the police station yet.”
The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, and in the clip people can be seen digging for coins in the soil at night using flashlights. According to local residents, the news of the treasure discovery has become a topic of discussion in the surrounding villages as well.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 29 January 2026 at 16:29 IST