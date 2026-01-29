‘We Cannot Go Backward, It Will Divide Society’: Supreme Court Comes Down Heavily on UGC, Puts 2026 Equity Norms on Hold | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the University Grants Commission (UGC) and stayed the newly notified UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, and ordered that the existing 2012 regulations will continue to remain in force until the Centre redrafts the framework.

The court warned that failure to intervene could deepen divisions in society, observing that the new norms could have social consequences.

“We cannot go further backward… if we don’t intervene, it will divide the society,” the Chief Justice of India remarked during the hearing.

New UGC Regulations Put on Hold

The top court ordered that the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, shall remain in abeyance. Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the bench directed that the 2012 UGC regulations will continue to operate to ensure that the existing grievance redressal mechanisms for marginalised groups are not dismantled.

“The Supreme Court orders that the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, shall remain in abeyance. The 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate, with the Court invoking Article 142 to ensure the existing redressal mechanism for marginalised groups is not dismantled,” the SC said.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Central Government and the UGC, seeking their responses by March 19, 2026. The matter will be heard next on the same date.

What the Case is About

The bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was hearing a petition challenging the University Grants Commission’s newly introduced regulations titled Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

According to the petition, the new regulations discriminate against students belonging to the general category, and a public interest litigation seeking judicial review and suspension of the regulations was filed, arguing that the framework alters the definition of caste-based discrimination in a manner that could lead to misuse and social discord.

The Supreme Court took note of these concerns while deciding to stay the regulations.

Petitioner Advocate Vineet Jindal, following the court’s order, said, “The Supreme Court has stayed the new UGC regulations. The Supreme Court has ordered that the 2012 regulations will remain in effect for now. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central government and the UGC, seeking a response by March 19, 2026. This means the next hearing will be on March 19.”

What’s New UGC Rules?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 13, 2026, notified a fresh set of rules titled the “Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026”, aimed at strengthening safeguards against discrimination in colleges and universities across India

The 2026 regulations replace the UGC’s earlier anti-discrimination framework from 2012. The stated objective is to formalise and enforce measures that prevent discrimination based on caste, religion, gender, disability, place of birth and other grounds in higher education institutions (HEIs).

Key provisions include:

Mandatory setting up of Equal Opportunity Cells (EOCs) in all universities and colleges.

Formation of Equity Committees to examine complaints and monitor compliance.

Establishment of 24/7 helplines and Equity Squads for grievance reporting.

Compulsory awareness programmes and periodic reporting to the UGC.