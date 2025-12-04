‘5,000 Recruits In 2 Months, Change Of Heart Post-Rukniyat’: Masood Azhar’s Post Reveals JeM Women Wing’s Rapid Expansion

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar's latest social media post claims that the terror group's women wing, launched on October 8, has already recruited over 5,000 women. Giving details on plans to expand the Jamaat-ul-Muminat (JuM), headed by Azhar's sister Sadia Azhar, the JeM chief said district-wise organisational units were being established across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for further recruitment and training of women and girls for suicide attacks.

In the lengthy post, Azhar said the rapid rise in female membership has created the “need to establish district-wise units of JuM”, indicating each district would have an operational office responsible for recruitment and terror training.

Exposing the threat of a systematic radicalisation programme aimed at creating dedicated female cadres, the social media post also quoted Azhar saying that many women who joined the group wrote letters mentioning that their “hearts changed” after being granted the terror group membership.

“Lovely scenes of faith and passion are visible everywhere. Many sisters wrote that upon receiving the Rukniyat, their hearts changed and they understood the purpose of life. There is undoubtedly a great blessing in joining a Jamaat,” the post read. It further promoted extremist religious narratives and referred to “spiritual peace and light”.

The post further read that district-wise structures will be formed and a woman head would also be appointed in each district. Furthermore, the work will be divided, read the post, adding, “When the thinking becomes unified, this caravan of the spring of faith will move forward.”

Azhar's post also talks about University of Nebraska in the United States. It states, "The University of Nebraska in the United States created a jihadist atmosphere in Pakistan! Although this is a lie that even the devil would not have imagined… but many of our columnists, some ministers, and some intellectuals have believed it to be true. Is it strange that a university curriculum has produced millions of Mujahideen... and defeated a superpower?"

Delhi 10/11 Blast Probe Reveals Disturbing Parallel

The timing of Masood Azhar’s post is significant, as it coincides with multiple breakthroughs in the Delhi 10/11 Red Fort blast case, where investigating agencies have found a chilling series of evidence that exposed Jaish-e-Mohammed's plans to create female suicide bombers, including minors.

The data recovered from the phones of arrested doctors, Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Adeel Ahmed Rather, Shaheen Shahid and Mufti Irfan Wagay, includes nearly 200 radical videos featuring Masood Azhar and other JeM commanders. The teams have recovered around 80 clips on bomb-making techniques, chemical reactions and terror training. Surveillance videos of crowded markets and religious sites across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai were also found.

In a major crackdown on an inter-state network allegedly linked to the JeM, Dr Shaheen Shahid, a professor-turned-JeM recruiter and tasked with leading Jaish’s women wing, was arrested last month. Shaheen was one of the accused in November 10 Delhi car blast case. A meritorious student, Shaheen hailed from Lucknow and joined Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College in Kanpur as an assistant professor, reports say.

Entry of Muzammil Shakeel, a Kashmiri doctor, and Shahid's junior at the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, in Shaheen's life stood out to be a turning point in her life. As per reports, Shahid was introduced to student groups and began participating in religious activities. She was also approached by members of Jamaat ul-Mominaat, the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who, according to the investigative agencies began training Shahid in radicalism and terrorist ideology.