52 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Kathmandu During Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; Supriya Sule Urges MEA, Embassies To Intervene

New Delhi: Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, and are seeking urgent assistance for their safe onward journey.

The matter was flagged by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday, who urged the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to intervene and provide immediate support to the stranded pilgrims.

In a post on X, Sule highlighted the situation and appealed for coordinated action by authorities.

"Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance," she wrote.

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She further requested intervention from the External Affairs Minister and Indian embassies in Nepal and China.

"Requesting Dr S Jaishankar, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal, Embassy of India in Beijing, China and Ministry of External Affairs, India to kindly look into the matter and extend the necessary support to ensure their safe onward journey," she added.

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On June 20, the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass.

The batch was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur in the presence of Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia and officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

Om Prakash Mathur said, “ This Yatra was suspended for five years but resumed last year. It is my good fortune that I had the opportunity to flag off the first batch then.”

The Governor acknowledged the improvements in the situation and added, “There were some misunderstandings earlier, but subsequently, they realised the need to normalise relations and understood the situation. The Yatra resumed, and I thank them as well as the local government here for making such excellent arrangements for the pilgrimage.”

Sikkim Tourism Minister TT Bhutia described the operational timeline of the yatra, saying, “This year, we expect at least ten such groups to undertake the journey, similar to the ten groups we handled last year. They are scheduled to return to the border on the 30th. I want to convey that the resumption of this journey, after a hiatus of at least five years, is adding significant value to tourism in Silicing”

Ministry of External Affairs organises Kailash Manasarovar Yatra during June to August/September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance.

It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.