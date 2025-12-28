52-Year-Old French Tourist Falls While Climbing Hill, Rescued After Two Days in Karnataka's Hampi

New Delhi: A 52-year-old French tourist was successfully rescued after being stranded for almost two days in the world-famous heritage site of Hampi, Karnataka.

The tourist, identified as Bruno Roger, had attempted to climb a hill behind the Ashtabhuja Snana pond on the evening of December 24 when he slipped and fell.

Injured and unable to move, he remained trapped near the rear of the hill until he managed to crawl to a nearby banana plantation.

Local farmers spotted him and immediately informed the police. Following the alert, a joint rescue operation was launched by the police and officials from the archaeological department.

The injured tourist was safely recovered and subsequently shifted to the Koppal Government Hospital for medical treatment. Visuals from the rescue site showed the French tourist, Bruno, with significant injuries to his left foot and the left side of his face. He informed officials that he had been staying at a homestay in Kadirampura village during his trip.