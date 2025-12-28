Odisha Horror: Physically Challenged Woman Raped in Puri, Accused arrested

Puri: In a shocking incident, a physically challenged woman was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Puri district on Friday night, said police.

The incident occurred when a middle-aged man allegedly forcibly entered the victim’s residence while her family members were away and raped her.

Following the incident, the police registered the case under sections 64(2)(k), 296, 351(2), 126(2) and 322(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been detained, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Further, the authorities confirmed that the victim has undergone a medical examination and her statement has been officially recorded.

Speaking to Republic, SP Prateek Singh confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested as the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal has demanded stringent action against the accused, as well as holding the home department answerable for the back-to-back rape cases registered in Odisha.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a young woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on December 20 in Dhamra, Odisha. The girl wrote a detailed handwritten account of the incident and attempted to end her life, her condition soon deteriorated, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Following this, the police arrested the accused, identified as Gyanaranjan Pati, aged 26, a resident of Narsinghpur village under Dhamra panchayat. He has been charged in connection with the rape case.

According to sources, the incident occurred on December 17 when the girl was alone in the kitchen. The accused allegedly entered the kitchen, gagged her with her own dupatta and raped her. After the assault, he reportedly threatened her, warning that her sisters would face the same fate if she disclosed the crime.

Confirming the arrest, Dhamra Inspector in Charge Sovan Kumar Sain said that the case was registered based on the evidence submitted by the family. He added that further investigation is currently underway.