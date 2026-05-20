54 Million Cases Choke Indian Courts: Legal Luminaries Warn Of Trust Deficit Amid Massive Case Backlog

New Delhi: The public confidence in the justice system is being tested by a staggering mountain of litigation, with nearly 54 million cases now pending across India’s Supreme Court, High Courts and District Courts. The volume of matters awaiting resolution has left ordinary citizens struggling to secure timely redress, a concern that was largely discussed during an intellectual discourse held in Delhi.

The event, organised to mark the 10th Foundation Day of ‘Jigyasa’, was themed ‘A Review of the Indian Legal System’ and brought together some of the country’s most respected legal voices. Former Supreme Court Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Attorney General for India R Venkataramani led a detailed examination of the crisis, warning that the situation continues to deteriorate under the combined weight of judicial vacancies, sluggish processes, frequent adjournments and an ever-growing influx of new litigation.

The participants expressed deep disquiet that protracted delays are now directly undermining constitutional rights and corroding trust in the judiciary. The statistics presented were concerning. While District Courts account for the highest concentration of pending matters, hundreds of thousands of cases have also been languishing for years in the higher judiciary.

Speakers at the gathering were unanimous that comprehensive reform can no longer be deferred. The discussion placed strong emphasis on enhancing judicial accountability, initiating police reforms and expanding alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, including mediation. There was big agreement that technology must play a central role, with calls to strengthen digital hearing infrastructure and streamline procedures to accelerate case disposal.

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The experts believed that appointing more judges, coupled with procedural overhauls, could ease the logjam significantly. However, the reforms envisaged go beyond mere numbers. The forum stressed that the justice system must become more transparent, accessible and time-bound, especially for vulnerable and marginalised citizens who often find the courts hardest to reach.

Beyond structural fixes, the dialogue also reflected on the ethical and social responsibilities of the legal community. The participants outlined the important role that advocates and judges play in strengthening social harmony and contributing to nation-building, noting that reforms must be accompanied by a renewed commitment to professional integrity.