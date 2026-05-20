J&K, Ladakh High Court Adopts Virtual Hearings Amid PM Modi’s Energy Appeal

Srinagar, May 20: Amid rising crude oil prices and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “economic self-defence,” the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered a shift to virtual hearings, hybrid work, and fuel-saving measures effective May 21, 2026.

“With effect from 21.05.2026, the high court shall encourage virtual hearings and virtual appearance by learned counsel, subject to observance of the decorum and protocol prescribed for virtual proceedings,” the registrar general’s circular stated.

Vacation benches commencing June 8 will also hear matters exclusively online. “However, learned advocates who, for some unavoidable reasons, are unable to participate via video conferencing mode may appear physically before the hon’ble court(s) whenever it is functioning physically,” the order stated.

Administrative inspections across districts have been suspended, with meetings mandated to be held virtually. The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for judicial officers and staff has been withheld until further orders.

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“For any number of days during which the LTC facility remains unavailable during any month, the relevant LTC block period shall stand extended by one month,” the circular read.

Training activities at the Judicial Academy will now be conducted entirely online, “The Judicial Academy shall not conduct any physical training programme, and all training programmes, workshops, orientations, and related academic activities shall be conducted only through virtual mode,” the directive added.

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Registry officers have been asked to pool transport facilities to minimise fuel consumption.

“The officers of the registry shall, wherever feasible, pool the transport facilities allotted to them to minimise fuel consumption and ensure optimal utilisation of official resources,” the circular reads further.