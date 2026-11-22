Tamil Nadu: A 54-year-old woman was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered inside an empty train coach at the Nagercoil railway yard in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district. In a swift breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP) cracked the blind murder mystery within six hours of initiating the probe, relying on CCTV surveillance and a distinctive snake-shaped gold ring found on the victim’s body.

The decomposed body was discovered inside a coach reserved for persons with disabilities, which had been stationed at the yard for maintenance since November 11. Railway sanitation staff stumbled upon the remains while cleaning the compartment ahead of its deployment for another service.

With no identification documents at the scene, investigators turned their attention to the only identifiable possession left on the victim: a gold ring featuring a snake motif. Tracing the ring's hallmark led police to a bullion supplier in Gujarat, who confirmed the piece had been sold to a jeweller in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Through the jeweller's sales records, police accessed the PAN card details and a residential address in Madhya Pradesh provided at the time of purchase. Subsequent enquiries revealed that the woman had been missing from her hometown for the past three months. Her husband and children have been notified and are travelling to Kanniyakumari.

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Parallel to the identification process, a special police team analysed CCTV footage from Nagercoil Junction. Footage from the early hours of November 14 captured a man dressed in a white dhoti and shirt exiting the stationary coach. Narrowing down their search from three initial suspects, police tracked the man to Chembakaramanputhur and arrested him.

Identified as 31-year-old J. Ayyappan, a vagrant who frequented the station platforms, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. According to police, Ayyappan—who had crossed paths with the victim on previous occasions—approached her near Platform 5 around 12:30 am on November 14. He dragged her into the isolated coach, sexually assaulted her, and fatally beat her by punching her and kicking her in the chest, leaving her with broken ribs.

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