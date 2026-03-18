Seven Dead After Massive Fire Engulfs Indore Residence, Short-Circuit Suspected; Rescue Operations On

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, at least seven people from Madhya Pradesh's Indore lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore thereby prompting urgent rescue operations.

As per reports, the blaze seems to have erupted from an electric car that was being charged outside the house.

Early morning blaze

Commissioner of Police (Indore) Santosh Kumar Singh informed that the fire incident occurred in a house situated in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality on early Wednesday morning at around 4 am.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

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"As soon as we received information about the incident, we informed our fire tender team to rush to the spot. Initially, it was a horrifying situation, but the team managed to bring the fire under control. Three people were rescued, and unfortunately, seven people have died in the incident. The fire has been completely brought under control," Commissioner Singh told.

Fire spread in no time

He further said that the team were checking the nearby houses and buildings as a precaution because too much heat was generated at the time of the blaze.

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Singh further said that the fire spread in no time through the three-storey residence of Manoj Pugaliya, a polymer businessman, as 15 LPG cylinders and chemicals were found stored there.

The Commissioner added, "As per initial investigations, an electric vehicle was being charged outside the house, and the charging point exploded. After that, the fire then spread to the house from the car. We found that there were electronic locks in the building, so it seems that after the explosion, power cuts may occur and doors may be locked. It was a three-storey building, and more than 10 gas cylinders were also stored inside the house, some of which exploded. We also witnessed cylinder explosions between the time period of 4 am and 4:30 am."

Authorities stated that the precise cause of the blaze remains under investigation pending a forensic analysis.

7 bodies recovered

During the emergency operation, authorities recovered the bodies of six victims. They have been identified as Manoj Pugaliya (65), Vijay Sethiya (63), Suman (60), Simran (30), Chotu Sethiya (22), and a 12-year-old child.