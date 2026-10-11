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6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Till 4 PM Ahead Of INDI Bloc March To Supreme Court Today

6 Delhi metro stations shut from 6 am to 4 pm today as DMRC restricts entry and exit ahead of INDI Alliance march to Supreme Court, urging commuters to plan alternate routes.

Abhishek Tiwari
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6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Till 4 PM Ahead Of INDI Bloc March To Supreme Court Today
6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Till 4 PM Ahead Of INDI Bloc March To Supreme Court Today | Image: X

New Delhi: 6 Delhi metro stations shut from 6 am to 4 pm today as DMRC restricts entry and exit ahead of INDI Alliance march to Supreme Court, urging commuters to plan alternate routes.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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