6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Till 4 PM Ahead Of INDI Bloc March To Supreme Court Today
6 Delhi metro stations shut from 6 am to 4 pm today as DMRC restricts entry and exit ahead of INDI Alliance march to Supreme Court, urging commuters to plan alternate routes.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: 6 Delhi metro stations shut from 6 am to 4 pm today as DMRC restricts entry and exit ahead of INDI Alliance march to Supreme Court, urging commuters to plan alternate routes.
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