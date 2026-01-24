6 Injured As Wedding Procession Turns Violent In Greater Noida's Dadri | WATCH

Greater Noida: At least six people were left injured in Greater Noida after a group of more than 30 men attacked a wedding procession. The men, allegedly, started chasing and beating guests with sticks, and rods, and vandalising several vehicles, police said on Saturday. A video capturing the brutal attack has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

The incident took place in Rampur Fatehpur village under the Dadri Kotwali area when a wedding procession from Jagannathpur village, under Dankaur police station, reached the venue. While the people participating in the wedding procession were involved in conducting rituals, the men, armed with sticks and other weapons, arrived in multiple vehicles and started assaulting those present.

According to reports, the violent altercation took place due to a three-month old dispute between the two groups. The video shows people in the procession being knocked to the ground and beaten vehemently. Several vehicles were also vandalised during the attack. All those who were attacked reportedly belong to the same family. After the attack, they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The violence triggered panic and chaos in the vicinity. Police personnel promptly rushed to the site, sources have said.

Following the circulation of the video on social media platforms, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, issued a statement, which was posted on their official handle on X. “Six people were hospitalised after the violent incident. Their condition is now stable. Police action was taken immediately,” he said.

Those who initiated the assault reportedly fled the area soon after. An investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the violence remains underway. The police are examining all aspects of the case, including earlier disputes between the two sides.