Three Injured As Political Cutout Collapses In Karnataka's Hubballi Ahead Of CM Siddaramaiah's Visit

Hubballi: At least three people, including a woman, were injured after a large political cutout installed for a government house allotment programme in Karnataka’s Hubballi collapsed on Saturday. The cutouts were put up for a housing department event where houses constructed by the state government were being officially distributed to beneficiaries from economically weaker sections.

Several oversized cutouts and flex boards featuring the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders had been erected along the roadside and around the programme venue, as part of the event’s publicity arrangements.

According to reports, the Chief Minister was expected at the event, and the cutout collapsed ahead of his visit, leaving three people who were present underneath it, critically injured. The injured were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities, including the Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, visited the injured at the hospital.

The exact sequence of events leading to the injury and what caused the cutout to collapse is yet to be ascertained.