Tehri Garhwal: Eight people were killed, and over 20 others were injured after a bus fell into a ravine about 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning. Rescue operations are underway. According to the police, around 30-35 people were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Around 20 injured passengers have been rescued so far and are being shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Eight people have lost their lives in the accident. Around 20 injured passengers have been rescued so far and are being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shweta Choubey have also left for the accident site. The rescue operation is currently underway. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 4 people were killed and others injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district late Monday night.

According to the police, the Bolero vehicle was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Police received information about the accident through Dial 112 at around 10 pm on Monday. The vehicle was reportedly carrying around nine to ten passengers.

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Following the information, teams from Agastyamuni police station, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and 108 ambulance services rushed to the spot. A rescue and relief operation was launched under the leadership of the Circle Officer (CO), Rudraprayag.

During the overnight operation, all the people trapped in the gorge were brought out. Six people died on the spot, while others sustained injuries.

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“Deeply disturbed”: PM Modi condoles deaths of 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of eight people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on the PMO India X handle, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi.”

Passengers Asked Driver to Slow Down Twice or Thrice

An injured passenger who survived the bus accident near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday said the driver was driving at high speed and that passengers had asked him two to three times to slow down before the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing eight people and leaving several others injured.

Recounting the incident, the injured passenger, identified as Pankaj, said he had also asked the driver to reduce the speed but did not know what happened moments before the accident.

"The driver was driving at a high speed. I had even asked the driver to slow down. I took a nap, and then I don't know what happened... The passengers asked him to slow down twice or thrice, but he was driving at full speed..." Pankaj said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the passenger bus was travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli when it lost control at around 4.30 am on Tuesday and plunged nearly 100 metres into a ravine near Gular Bridge, close to Gular market. Around 30-35 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey visited AIIMS Rishikesh to inquire about the condition of the injured and obtained health-related updates from the doctors.

AIIMS PRO Shiloy said that around 22 patients had been received at the hospital, while additional patients were expected.

"We have received around 22 patients; one of them is blood dead and the rest are being treated. We have information that more patients are coming. The trauma team is working here and the rest of the departments are getting involved," Shiloy said.