₹6 Lakh on Wedding, SUV & Cash Gifts: Key Accused Avinash Shukla's Shocking Revelation in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

New Delhi: The investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case has uncovered startling revelations, with prime accused Avinash Shukla allegedly disclosing during custodial interrogation how he splurged a significant portion of the stolen temple funds.

According to police sources, Shukla revealed spending an additional ₹19 lakh on family members and friends, including nearly ₹6 lakh on his brother's wedding celebrations.

Wedding Expenses, Cash to Family and Car Purchase

He said that he reportedly handed ₹5-6 lakh to another brother and also purchased an SUV worth around ₹3.5 lakh using the allegedly misappropriated money.

Shukla also allegedly transferred around ₹2.5 lakh to a female friend and gifted the same person an expensive mobile phone, as per sources.

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Further, he said that smaller amounts were distributed among several other individuals, all of whom are now under the scanner as police continue tracing the alleged flow of funds.

Officials are now examining the financial trail to determine whether the transactions were linked to the alleged diversion of temple donations.

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Avinash Shukla Pulls Off Ram Mandir's Biggest Donation Box Theft

The latest disclosures come days after Shukla was questioned in jail before being taken into police custody for further interrogation.

Earlier, police recovered cash, foreign currency, jewellery and valuables from his possession during searches.

According to investigators, the recovery included: