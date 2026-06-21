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  • 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Set To Join Eknath Shinde’s Party At 3 PM Tomorrow, Say Sources

6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Set To Join Eknath Shinde’s Party At 3 PM Tomorrow, Say Sources

All 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction at 3 pm on Monday, according to sources, marking a big political development in Maharashtra and a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Abhishek Tiwari
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6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Set To Join Eknath Shinde’s Party At 3 PM Tomorrow, Say Sources
6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Set To Join Eknath Shinde’s Party At 3 PM Tomorrow, Say Sources | Image: Republic

Mumbai: All 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction at 3 pm on Monday, according to sources, marking a big political development in Maharashtra and a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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