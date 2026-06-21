Updated 21 June 2026 at 23:27 IST 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Set To Join Eknath Shinde’s Party At 3 PM Tomorrow, Say Sources All 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction at 3 pm on Monday, according to sources, marking a big political development in Maharashtra and a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.