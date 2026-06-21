6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Set To Join Eknath Shinde’s Party At 3 PM Tomorrow, Say Sources
All 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction at 3 pm on Monday, according to sources, marking a big political development in Maharashtra and a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: All 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction at 3 pm on Monday, according to sources, marking a big political development in Maharashtra and a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
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(This is a developing story)
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