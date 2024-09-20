Published 14:50 IST, September 20th 2024
6-year-old Girl Found Dead on Campus of Govt-run School in Gujarat
The Class 1 student was found in the compound of the primary school in Torani village of Singvad taluka on Thursday night by her parents and relatives.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
6-year-old girl found dead on campus of govt-run school in Gujarat / Representative image | Image: PTI
