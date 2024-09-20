sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 14:50 IST, September 20th 2024

6-year-old Girl Found Dead on Campus of Govt-run School in Gujarat

The Class 1 student was found in the compound of the primary school in Torani village of Singvad taluka on Thursday night by her parents and relatives.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image
6-year-old girl found dead on campus of govt-run school in Gujarat / Representative image | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:50 IST, September 20th 2024