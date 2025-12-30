60 Arrivals, 58 Departures: Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport Due To Dense Fog

New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed disruption in its flight operations due to dense fog prevailing in the city on Tuesday. Approximately 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled at the airport, and 16 flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities due to fog.

Earlier, the Airport Authority of India issued an advisory warning of potential flight delays at select airports in Northern India due to prevailing fog in the region.

In a post on X, the airport authority advised passengers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. It further requested travellers to plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures.

"Due to prevailing fog conditions today, 30 December 2025, visibility levels across Northern India have reduced at select airports. This may impact flight operations, including possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. Travellers should also plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures," said AAI.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also issued an advisory to airlines to comply with passenger facilitation norms to ensure that passengers are aware of their flight status. "Amid prevailing fog and low-visibility conditions impacting flights in parts of Northern India, passengers are advised to proactively check flight status, remain in contact with their airlines and allow extra travel time.

Advertisement

Airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms, including timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal. The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains committed to passenger safety, convenience and well-being, and continues to closely monitor the situation," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a heavy blanket of dense fog and toxic air, as visibility in key areas such as the Dwaraka Expressway, Dhaula Kuan, and Indra Gandhi International Airport plummeted to near-zero levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog, warning residents of sharply reduced visibility and challenging travel conditions for the next few days. In addition to the weather, Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category, with an AQI of 384, prompting authorities to advise residents to limit outdoor activities.