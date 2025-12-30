Fog Impact Continues: Red Alert On, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory | Keep Checking Flight Status

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for dense fog in Delhi on Tuesday morning, which has in turn led to warnings of reduced visibility across several areas, including major airports in Delhi and others across northern India. Several airlines have gone ahead to issue passenger advisories cautioning them of expected flight delays, diversions or even cancellations.

IndiGo Warns of Reduced Visibility Early Morning

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, stated that early-morning fog may affect visibility across Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati and Hindon Airport. It has warned that visibility may reduce suddenly due to fog in the morning hours and thereby impact flight operations.

“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi, #Amritsar, #Chandigarh, #Jammu, #Kolkata, #Ranchi, #Guwahati and #Hindon (Airport). During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations,” the IndiGo advisory said.

The airline has also recommended passengers to check their latest flight status adding, "If your flight is impacted, you may conveniently choose another option or claim a refund”.

SpiceJet Warns Of Flight Disruptions In Delhi

SpiceJet has also issued an advisory mentioning that several flights may be disrupted due to poor weather conditions in Delhi.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” it stated.

Air India Says Reduced Visibility In Delhi May Disrupt Other Flights

Air India has warned that dense fog and reduced visibility in the national capital region as well as other airports across northern India, may have a cascading impact on its network.

“Weather forecast continues to indicate dense fog for tomorrow morning with significantly reduced visibility at Delhi and parts of northern India. This will affect flight schedules to and from Delhi with cascading effects likely across our network,” Air India said.

“Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and plan for possible delays as fog conditions continue to affect visibility during early morning hours,” it added.

Delhi Airport Says ‘Flight Operations Normal’

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued a weather update at 6 am on Tuesday saying that flight operations are running “smoothly” owing to improved visibility.

“Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved,” it said, adding, “Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support.”

Fog Conditions On Monday

As thick fog enveloped Delhi early on Monday morning, with visibility dropping to as low as 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its dense fog alert for the national capital from orange to red later in the day, warning that extremely low visibility conditions are expected to continue till Tuesday afternoon. Though visibility improved marginally later on Monday, conditions remained hazardous for most of the day.

The poor weather condition led to widescale disruption at Delhi, with at least 128 flights cancelled. In addition, eight flights were diverted to alternate airports, and hundreds of others faced delays.