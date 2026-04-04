60-Foot-Swing Collapses At UP Fair, At Least 30 Injured | Horrific Visuals Inside

Kushinagar: A 60-foot swing ride collapsed at the Bhaisaha Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar late Wednesday night, injuring around 30 people, including women and children. As per eyewitnesses, nearly 70–80 people were seated at the swing, at the time of the incident.

As per reports, the ride had only completed two rounds when unsettling creaking noises began, raising fears of a structural fault. Even as some riders reportedly alerted the operator, the ride continued to run.

Soon after, the structure gave way, tearing loose from its base and crashing down with a thunderous force. Several riders were flung off, while others were left pinned beneath the wreckage.

Police personnel, as well as local residents, rushed to the spot to carry out rescue efforts. However, the sheer weight of the collapsed metal frame slowed down operations, and it took close to an hour to free those trapped.

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At least six ambulances were pressed into service to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Over 10 critically hurt victims were referred to a district medical college.

Surajkund Mela ‘Tsunami’ Swing Collapse

Earlier in February, a tragic accident took place at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, where a ‘tsunami’ swing ride collapsed while in operation, leading to the death of a police officer and injuries to more than 15 people.

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The incident occurred when the swing ride, carrying multiple passengers, suddenly malfunctioned and collapsed, throwing riders violently to the ground. The impact caused chaos at the crowded fairground, with panic among visitors who rushed to help the injured.