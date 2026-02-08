Surajkund Mela Swing Collapse: Culpable Homicide Case Filed Against Operator, SIT Formed to Probe Incident

Faridabad: In a major development in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela swing ride collapse case, Faridabad Police have registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Mohammad Shakir, the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care, which operated the amusement ride involved in the incident.

Police have also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The SIT is headed by ACP Varun Dahiya of the Faridabad Crime Branch and comprises three members who are carrying out a detailed probe into the incident, including responsibility, safety compliance and possible negligence.

The case pertains to a tragic accident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, where a ‘tsunami’ swing ride collapsed while in operation, leading to the death of a police officer and injuries to more than 15 people.

The incident occurred when the swing ride, carrying multiple passengers, suddenly malfunctioned and collapsed, throwing riders violently to the ground. The impact caused chaos at the crowded fairground, with panic among visitors who rushed to help the injured.

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was deployed on duty at the mela, sustained critical injuries in the accident. He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Several others, including visitors and police personnel, were also seriously injured.

Following the collapse, emergency services and police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while the area around the ride was secured.

The incident raised serious concerns over the safety standards of amusement rides at large public events. Questions were also raised over whether the ride had undergone mandatory safety inspections and whether operational protocols were followed before allowing visitors onboard.

In the immediate aftermath, authorities ordered checks on other rides at the mela and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the cause of the collapse.

With the registration of the FIR under Section 105 BNS, police have now escalated the investigation, indicating that the incident is being viewed as one involving culpable negligence resulting in loss of life.

The SIT is examining technical aspects of the ride, maintenance records, operational permissions and statements of witnesses to reconstruct the events leading up to the collapse. Police officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.