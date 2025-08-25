6450 Daughter Set Ablaze In A Year: NCRB Data Puts Gruesome Picture Of Dowry Menace

Noida: After the 28-year-old woman, Nikki Bhati, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Greater Noida, the incident has left people across the nation shocked and miffed. The incident has shed light on the deep-rooted social evil of dowry harassment that continues to plague Indian society. The data related to the dowry menace paints a gruesome picture of the reality of our society. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India registered 6450 dowry deaths in 2022, an alarming number that warrants immediate attention.

Although the data represents a slight decline from previous years, the numbers remain alarmingly high, with an average of 7000 reported cases annually between 2017 and 2022. The NCRB's ‘Crime in India’ publication revealed that despite the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, dowry-related violence continues to plague the country.

As per the data, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 2218 dowry deaths in 2022, followed by Bihar with 1057 incidents and Madhya Pradesh with 518 cases. The southern states reported 442 dowry deaths, with Karnataka accounting for 167 cases, Telangana 137, Tamil Nadu 29, and Kerala 11. A total of 13,479 cases were registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2022, pointing to the persistent problem of dowry harassment.

However, the conviction rate for dowry deaths remains slow, with lengthy investigations and inadequate evidence hindering justice. In 2022, 359 dowry deaths were closed due to insufficient evidence, and five cases were transferred to different agencies or states. Only 4148 cases resulted in charge sheets being filed during the year.

'Soceital Evil': Victim's Advocate Abha Singh

Advocate Abha Singh, who is representing the victim's family in the case, expressed her outrage over the brutal incident, stating that the woman being burned in front of her son has shaken the entire nation. She asserted that not only the husband but also the in-laws should be arrested and denied bail, given the alleged ill-treatment of the victim for six months.

Abha Singh questioned societal responsibility, outlining that 6450 women are set ablaze for dowry annually, according to NCRB data. She stressed that dowry demands are a societal evil and anyone making such demands must be arrested. "NCRB data informs that 6,450 daughter-in-laws have been set ablaze in a year. If we can't stop such incidents despite strict legislation, it is a societal evil. Any person demanding dowry must be arrested," she added.

The advocate also warned that cases can be manipulated if accused individuals have police or political connections, emphasising the need for thorough investigations and swift production of chargesheets in court. "In such cases, if they have a connection with the police or are politically powerful, the papers are changed. The police need to investigate this matter properly and produce the chargesheet in the court quickly," the advocate said.

Nikki Bhati Burnt Alive

The victim, Nikki Bhati, who was a makeup artist and entrepreneur, had been married to Vipin Bhati since 2016. However, her life took a miserable turn as she allegedly faced continuous harassment and torture from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. According to allegations, the demands started soon after her marriage, with her family being asked for a Scorpio car, a bullet motorcycle, and eventually, Rs 35 lakhs. Despite fulfilling these demands, the harassment continued, and Nikki's family alleged that her husband would often ask for money from her earnings.

Meanwhile, on the fateful night of August 21, the final incident occurred when Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly set her on fire after a heated argument over her decision to reopen her beauty parlour. In the incident, Nikki suffered 70% burns and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Following the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the accused Vipin Bhati, his mother, Daya Bhati, his brother Rohit Bhati, and his father in connection with the murder.

Victim's Family Recorded The Video

The police investigation revealed that Vipin Bhati had been unhappy with Nikki's decision to work and create reels on Instagram. The argument escalated, and Vipin allegedly splashed a flammable liquid on Nikki and set her on fire. Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, recorded a video of the assault and alleged that her brother-in-law and his family had planned the murder.

Vipin Bhati was arrested after a chase and was shot in the leg during the encounter. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, and the police are investigating the case further. The Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission has assured severe action against the accused, and the Chief Minister has directed the police to take strict action.

Family Demands Death Penalty

Nikki's family has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused, with her father calling for the death penalty. The incident has stirred outrage across the nation, with demands for stricter laws and effective implementation to curb dowry harassment.

Amid the action in the recent brutal incident, the NCRB data has shown the persistent problem of dowry deaths in India, with an average of 7000 reported cases annually between 2017 and 2022.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of laws and the need for societal change. The NCRB data pointed to the need for effective implementation of laws and policies to curb dowry-related violence. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2005 and the Indian Penal Code have provisions to tackle dowry harassment, but the key lies in enforcing these laws effectively. The experts asserted that the importance of education and economic independence for women lies in combating dowry deaths. Several also argued that societal attitudes toward dowry need to change, and women must be empowered to stand up against dowry demands.