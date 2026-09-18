658 Gold-Like Biscuits Seized During Naka Checking Near South Kashmir's Vessu; Testing Reveals Gold-Plated Copper

Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number MP09CS0451 during naka checking on the NH near Vessu, Qazigund, and apprehended three persons travelling in the vehicle for questioning.

During the search of the vehicle occupants, 658 gold-like biscuits & coins, each weighing approximately 0.98 grams, were recovered under suspicious circumstances. The material was immediately seized for examination and analysis.

The initial appearance of the recovered pieces raised suspicion of them being gold. However, testing subsequently established that the recovered material was not pure gold, but consisted of copper plates coated/plated with gold colour.

Following the recovery, a preliminary inquiry has been initiated at Police Station Qazigund to establish the circumstances surrounding the possession of the material, its source and intended use, besides ascertaining the role of the three persons detained in connection with the recovery.

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The inquiry has been initiated vide DD Report No. 16 dated 17/09/2026 and Order No. SDPO/Q/PE/8230 dated 18/09/2026.

Further investigation and inquiry into the matter is underway.