69 Firearms, 61 FIRs, 82 Arrests: Delhi Police Crackdown On People Posing With Weapons On Social Media | Operation Shastra

New Delhi: As many as 82 people have been apprehended after Delhi Police launched 'Operation Shastra' in the national capital to target individuals who shared pictures of themselves with weapons on social media platforms.

While addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police for the Southern Range, SK Jain, said, “A campaign has been launched under the leadership of the C.P. Delhi Shri Shatish Golchand ji. The name of the campaign is Operation Shashtra. In the last few months, it was seen that many people were brandishing firearms and weapons on social media to create an environment of glorification and fear. They were also using objectionable language.”

6000 Social Media Profiles Monitored

Stating that the operation was a success, Jain said that in the last few days, more than 400 teams were set up all over Delhi. More than 2000 police personnel were involved in the operation and a dedicated team was set up to monitor the profiles of individuals brandishing and flaunting firearms. More than 6000 such profiles were noticed and checked.

61 FIRs, 93 Cartridges, 67 Arrests

After examining the suspected social media accounts, as many as 61 FIRs were registered by field staff. Based on the FIRs, 82 apprehensions were made, out of which 67 were adult and 15 were minors who were taken into custody after being identified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL).

69 Firearms, 13 Knives Seized

During the arrests, police recovered 69 firearms, 13 knives and 93 live cartridges.