AIMIM Leader Meera Kamble Ditches Secret Voting, Openly Raises Her Hand To Support BJP's Mayoral Candidate In Amravati; Suspended

Amravati: An unexpected political development took place at Amravati Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra, on Friday at the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral elections. Meera Kamble, a corporator from AIMIM, voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shrichand Tejwani for the mayor's post and Yuva Swabhiman Party candidate Sachin Bhende for the deputy mayor's post. Her voting left the local municipal body shocked because the political ideologies and stances of AIMIM, BJP and Yuva Swabhiman Party are completely different.

A video from the voting showed Meera Kamble, instead of casting her vote secretly, openly raising her hand to vote for the BJPO candidate, drawing everyone's attention.

Following the voting, Srichand Tejwani was elected as the mayor, while Sachin Bhende was elected as the deputy mayor. Meanwhile, Kamble had to pay for defying her party and was suspended by the AIMIM for supporting the BJP.

