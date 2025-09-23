7 Dead as Heavy Rain Lashes Kolkata: Metros & Trains Affected, Flights Delayed - IMD Predicts More Showers Till Wednesday

Kolkata: At least seven people died as heavy rain lashed Kolkata and its suburbs overnight, flooding homes, streets, and railway tracks and leaving large parts of the city paralysed and disrupting all modes of transport on Tuesday.

According to reports, one of the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Jitendra Singh, who was electrocuted at Hossain Shah Road around 5.15 AM. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital but declared dead on arrival. Deaths were also reported in Beniapukur, Kalikapur, Netaji Nagar, Gariahat, and Ekbalpur, while the identity of the victims are yet to be confirmed.

The South and East Kolkata witnessed the most severe rainfall. According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation data, Garia Kamdahari received 332 mm of rain, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm) and Ballygunge (264 mm).

Metro Services Suspended, Flights Delayed

Metro services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan were temporarily suspended after tracks were submerged, with operations continuing on the rest of the Blue Line. Eastern Railway also restricted train services in Sealdah and Howrah sections as a precautionary measure.

Both Air India and IndiGo too issued advisories, warning of possible flight delays. Passengers were asked to check status updates before leaving home, with airlines promising extra support for travellers.

As per the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, high-capacity pumps were deployed to clear water from flooded stretches. Emergency instructions were issued to ensure faster drainage, while relief teams remained on standby in the worst-affected areas.

IMD’s Forecast and Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has linked the heavy downpour to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.