7 Dead, 40 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses in Tamil Nadu, Rescue Team at the Scene

Chennai: At least seven people lost their lives and around 40 others were injured after two government buses collided head-on near Thirupathur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, said police. Reportedly, the horrific accident took place when one of the buses involved in the accident was headed towards Karaikudi while the other was travelling towards Madurai and they they crashed on a stretch of road near Thirupathur.

Following the accident, public and fellow passengers sprung into action to help the passengers to pull themselves out from the mangled vehicle. Amid soaring fatalities, the victims have been rushed to the Sivagangai Government Hospital for treatment and the death toll is further expected to rise, as per the authorities.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched in this regard and the traffic movement has been paused in the route, as per news agency.

This is the second major head-on collision in Tamil Nadu where at least 6 people lost their lives and 30 others were injured following a major bus accident in Tamil Nadu last week. Shocking visuals of the accident had emerged where two private buses were involved in a head-on collision in Tenkasi district. During the investigation, the officials added, “Investigators believe excessive speed and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash” and the cops, following the horrific crash launched a probe into the incident.