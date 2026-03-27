7 Indian Nationals Killed, 1 Missing As Middle East War Drags On For Weeks

New Delhi: The central government has stated in an inter-ministerial meeting on Friday that seven Indian nationals have so far lost their lives in the Middle East war and one Indian national remains missing.

The government also added that on Thursday, one Indian national lost his life, while another one sustained minor injuries in an attack that took place in Abu Dhabi.

Indian Killed in Abu Dhabi

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office had stated that the fatalities occurred "as part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems."

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed grief over the death of the Indian national, adding that it is closely working with the UAE authorities to provide all possible support and assistance.

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In a post on X it said, "Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to falling debris in Abu Dhabi today. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance."

India Maintains Adequate Crude

Speaking at the joint inter-ministerial briefing on Friday the government also stressed that it maintains adequate crude inventories, and has fuel supplies secured for the next two months.

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Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) said that refineries are operating at full or above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by around 20 per cent. Highlighting the impact of global tensions, she said that crude oil, LPG and LNG supplies were affected and international prices have risen. However, the government has taken multiple calibrated measures to manage the situation effectively and ensure stability in domestic supply.

"As you all know, we are currently in a war-like situation, and due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, our supplies have been affected. Crude oil, LPG, and LNG have all been impacted. Crude prices have increased, and the prices of other products have also risen in international markets. However, the Government of India has taken several important decisions at multiple levels to effectively manage this situation. As of today, we have sufficient crude inventories, and supplies for the next two months have already been secured. The situation is comfortable with respect to LPG and PNG as well. Our refineries are operating at 100% or even above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by 20%," Sujata Sharma said in the briefing.

The War in Middle East

The US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.