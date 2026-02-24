Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 24 February 2026 at 22:10 IST

7 Killed As Bus, Tempo Collide In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Seven people were killed on Tuesday after a bus and a tempo collided with each other in Bhagalpur, Bihar. At least 15 people were injured in the accident.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Bhagalpur: Seven labourers were killed on Tuesday after a bus and a tempo collided with each other in Bhagalpur, Bihar. At least 15 people were injured in the accident. 

Developing…

Advertisement

Also Read- Another Civic Apathy In NCR: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Unsecured Pond In Greater Noida, Body Recovered After 48 Hours

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 24 February 2026 at 22:01 IST