Updated 24 February 2026 at 22:10 IST
7 Killed As Bus, Tempo Collide In Bihar's Bhagalpur
Seven people were killed on Tuesday after a bus and a tempo collided with each other in Bhagalpur, Bihar. At least 15 people were injured in the accident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Bhagalpur: Seven labourers were killed on Tuesday after a bus and a tempo collided with each other in Bhagalpur, Bihar. At least 15 people were injured in the accident.
Developing…
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 22:01 IST