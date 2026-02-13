Updated 13 February 2026 at 10:50 IST
Massive Chain Collision on National Highway-648 in Karnataka, 7 Killed
Bengaluru Rural district witnessed a tragic chain accident early Friday, claiming at least seven lives. An XUV700 collided with a motorcycle, lost control, and struck a Canter truck, leading to a pile-up.
Bengaluru: At least seven people were killed in a devastating chain accident early Friday morning in Bengaluru Rural district, police said.
The crash took place near M. Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway, close to Hoskote, when an XUV700 car travelling towards Devanahalli allegedly rammed into a motorcycle moving ahead of it.
Investigators said the driver lost control after the initial impact, causing the vehicle to crash into a Canter truck. Another car was subsequently caught in the collision, resulting in a major pile-up involving two cars, a truck, and the motorcycle.
According to police, six occupants of the XUV and the motorcyclist died on the spot. Preliminary information suggests the victims were residents of Kothanur, though their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.
The bodies have been shifted to Hoskote Government Hospital. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Superintendent of Police Chandrakant visited the accident site and inspected the scene. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.
Further details are awaited.
