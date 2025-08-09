7 People Died After Wall Collapsed Due to Heavy Rain in Delhi's Jaitpur

New Delhi: At least seven out of eight people died after a wall collapsed in Hari Nagar area of Jaitpur in south east delhi area on Saturday amid heavy rainfall.

The incident came to light when Delhi fire service has received the call regarding portion of a wall getting collapsed, early morning.

There were in total 8 people who were trapped inside the debris of the collapsed wall, who later on got rescued and taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma says, "There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We don't know how many people died, but according to us, 3-4 people are seriously injured, who may not survive. We have now evacuated these jhuggies so that no such incident occurs in future."

While undergoing treatment, 7 out of 8 people who were trapped died. The deceased have been identified as Ali (45), Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Ruqsana (6) and Hasina (7). One other, named Hashibul, is currently undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident, an under construction building collapsed in Delhi's Civil Lines, which lead to the death of a 40-year-old woman along with her 17-year-old son.

Delhi-NCR Hit by Heavy Rain: IMD Sounds Red Alert, Flight Disruptions & Waterlogging Reported

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, disrupting air travel, causing waterlogging, and leading to heavy traffic congestion in multiple areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its warnings to a red alert as intense showers and gusty winds swept through the national capital and neighbouring states.