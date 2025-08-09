Goods Train Derails Near Chandil in Jharkhand, Train Services Affected

Jharkhand: Train services were severely disrupted on Saturday morning after over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand. The incident took place on the Chandil–Tatanagar section of the South Eastern Railway under the Adra Division.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vikash Kumar, the derailment occurred in the early hours and affected both the up and down lines from Chandil. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Restoration work is currently underway, with railway teams and equipment deployed at the site to remove the derailed wagons and repair the damaged tracks.

Due to the disruption, several express and mail trains have been either cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated. Among the cancelled trains are the 20894 Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, 28181 Tatanagar–Katihar Express, and 28182 Katihar–Tatanagar Express.